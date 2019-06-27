City ordinance means downtown Anniston, bicycle artwork, must come down

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Over the last two months, multi-colored bicycles could be seen around downtown Anniston. But now, after running afoul of an ordinance meant to keep Confederate Flags out of the public right of way, the bikes have been taken down,
The bicycles were designed as part of an art project, by students at Donaho School, to promote the city as a mecca for cyclists. The bikes went up the week of the Noble Street Festival and stayed up until Wednesday.
It turns out Anniston’s acting city manager, Stephen Folks, got a complaint about the colorful installations and realized they violated an ordinance enacted five years ago. The ordinance was meant to address floral arrangements made to look like Confederate “Stars and Bars” flags.
So city employees removed the bicycles and placed them in storage.
“I plan on looking at that ordinance and proposing another ordinance such that artwork like that can be presented on a permanent basis, not just from that school but from all of our local schools,” said Anniston Mayor, Jack Draper.
Ironically, those bicycles were taken down the same day a new bicycle trail was dedicated in the city.
Mayor Draper says the ordinance that brought down those bicycles, was well intended, but too restrictive.
