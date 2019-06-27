City of Asheville phasing out outdoor sirens

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Ashville is not replacing or fixing their two outdoor weather warning sirens.
The St. Clair County EMA announced recently they are phasing out the sirens in unincorporated parts of the county, and Ashville is following its lead.
Ashville’s mayor says the repairs are too expensive and the sirens are outdated.
"Those outdoor sirens are not reliable. They are ineffective. And it really is a false sense of security that they give you at the end of the day,” said Mayor Derrick Mostella.
The mayor is encouraging residents to download weather apps and of course buy a weather radio.
“Your weather radio is probably your most reliable source. And beyond that a phone, apps, and things like that are much more reliable than depending on sirens that were never meant to be used for this purpose,” he said.
