1918 Catering: Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak
Ingredients:
• 1 large onion, sliced
• 1/2 pound sliced fresh mushrooms, optional
• 1 small green pepper, sliced, optional
• 1 small sweet red pepper, sliced, optional
• 6 tablespoons canola oil, divided
• 1-1/2 pounds beef ribeye steaks, thinly sliced
• 4 Italian rolls, split
• Cheese sauce
• Ketchup, optional
Directions:
In a large skillet, saute the onion, mushrooms and peppers in 3 tablespoons of oil until tender. Remove and keep warm. Cook beef in remaining oil in batches for 45-60 seconds or until meat is ready.
On each roll bottom, layer the beef, onion mixture, cheese and, if desired, ketchup. Replace tops.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.