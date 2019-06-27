1918 Catering: Philly Cheesesteak

By WBRC Staff | June 27, 2019 at 1:26 PM CDT - Updated June 27 at 1:26 PM

Philly Cheesesteak

Ingredients:

• 1 large onion, sliced

• 1/2 pound sliced fresh mushrooms, optional

• 1 small green pepper, sliced, optional

• 1 small sweet red pepper, sliced, optional

• 6 tablespoons canola oil, divided

• 1-1/2 pounds beef ribeye steaks, thinly sliced

• 4 Italian rolls, split

• Cheese sauce

• Ketchup, optional

Directions:

In a large skillet, saute the onion, mushrooms and peppers in 3 tablespoons of oil until tender. Remove and keep warm. Cook beef in remaining oil in batches for 45-60 seconds or until meat is ready.

On each roll bottom, layer the beef, onion mixture, cheese and, if desired, ketchup. Replace tops.

