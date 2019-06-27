Calhoun County EMA conducting survey on weather information

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Calhoun County’s Emergency Management Agency have begun taking a survey of how people are getting their weather information.
If you work or live in that county, the local EMA has a survey on its website.
They’re partnering with Jacksonville State University to determine whether people get most of their information from weather radios, local radio, or TV stations and their mobile apps like the WBRC First Alert Weather app, text messaging, or even siren messages and tones.
“The purpose would be to see how our residents in Calhoun County communicate, how they receive information, as it related to emergencies, and then for us to be able to, you know, make those recommendations to our elected officials for funding, and for us to make operational decisions in the field on how to best present to the public to keep them safe,” says Calhoun EMA director Michael Barton.
For people who don’t have access to a computer or website, they can call the EMA and ask to take the survey over the phone, by calling (256) 435-0540.
"And our staff will help them to take the survey over the phone. Or, if they catch us at one of our preparedness events, you know, out, different events throughout the jurisdictions of the county, we'll have the surveys there available for them to take as well," says Barton.
EMA officials say the survey should take six weeks to complete. Barton says the results will be presented to the public and the media after the survey is complete.
