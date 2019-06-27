The Blessing Box helps those in need in Moody

MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - For more than two years “The Blessing Box” has provided non-perishable food, toiletries, baby formula, and other items to help those in need and all of the items are donated anonymously by the community.
One of the creators of “The Blessing Box” said as quickly as resources are donated, they’re picked up, showing there’s a need for help.
“The community, Moody, the people, they are incredible. This was done December of 2016 and still, to this day, if I went there right now, there would be something there,” said Mae Rich.
The Blessing Box is located at 2713 Moody Parkway. Rich says she got the idea from a similar setup in Odenville, AL.
“I think that every single community could use one of these boxes because it’s a need. It’s a huge need out there,” Rich added.
The box is open 24/7 to anyone who needs it.
