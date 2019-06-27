B’ham police investigating parking lot shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating a shooting that happened in a grocery store parking lot.
Police say the incident took place in the 3600 block of Vanderbilt Road at Associated Groceries. The victim was suspected of breaking into the shooter’s car when he was shot.
The victim has life-threatening injuries.
Following the shooting, the victim left the location and drove to a Circle K gas station on Tallapoosa Street.
No one is in custody at this time. We will provide updates as they become available.
