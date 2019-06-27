B’ham council discusses reinstating permit fees

Officials say the fees could draw an additional $3 million for the city. However, Councilor Clinton Woods would like to see a public hearing on the issue first to see if everyone is on board. Mayor Randall Woodfin said he’s already brought all the information to the council and has talked with several in the construction field, who say they’re ok with the fees. Council President Valerie Abbott says they could still hold a public hearing but believes the increase would be good for the city.