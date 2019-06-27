FIRST ALERT: Another chance of afternoon storms today

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been a nice morning out there, with mostly clear skies and temps starting out in the 60s to low 70s. Today, look for another chance of heat-activated showers and thunderstorms.
Our model data is showing rain and thunderstorms developing west of I-65 around 3-4 p.m. and hanging around long enough to affect our evening rush hour. So, be careful out there later today on the roadways.
It looks like Gulf moisture and typical summertime heating should combine to give us a muggy atmosphere, along with a chance of scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms over the next several days.
The rainfall percentages appear to taper off a little bit for Friday, but then we are up to 30 percent chance of afternoon and early evening showers and storms for the weekend and into early next week. Expect highs in the low to mid-90s and lows in the low to mid-70s.
Have a happy Friday Eve! :)
