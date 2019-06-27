Alabama Bicentennial 4th of July Fireworks show

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For decades, Vulcan Park and Museum has been hailed as presenting one of the largest and most extravagant Independence Day traditions in the state of Alabama, and this year will be no exception.
On Thursday, July 4 at 9 p.m., we will once again illuminate the skies above Birmingham’s beloved iron man, Vulcan. Free to the public, this year’s show will last approximately 20 minutes and will feature a variety of firework shells that will brighten the sky with new colors and patterns. The show will be choreographed to a musical soundtrack that will feature a mix of patriotic favorites and popular music.
PLEASE NOTE: VULCAN PARK AND MUSEUM WILL CLOSE AT 6 P.M. No spectators will be allowed inside the park or at the entrance to Vulcan Trail.
Janice Rogers and Mike Dubberly will host the fireworks show live on WBRC FOX6 News.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.