West Alabama groups host talent conference

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Industries sometimes go young when it comes to replenishing their workforce. That can offer new challenges for businesses with procedures that may be decades old.
So it's not a shock many in Tuscaloosa wanted to know more about getting the most out of talented and younger workers.
A packed crowd listened closely when millennial expert Gabrielle Bosche spoke Wednesday.
Taking notes by hand or typing on a mobile device highlighted the changing workforce some here want to understand better.
“My generation is coming in expecting more technology, things more faster, maybe a bigger raise and bigger job in the next few months so we’re really hoping to reset those expectations with better insight, better training,” according to Bosche.
Millennials are people born between 1982 and 2000.
Michele Coley hired three millennials to work for her insurance company. “What I’ve noticed is millennials need more feedback and they need you to walk them through the process, give them the why behind it,” Coley explained.
The Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama and West Alabama Works hosted the talent conference. They brought Bosche here to help them better understand how they can thrive in a multi-generational work environment.
This was especially important for Tuscaloosa City Schools, an organization where 60 percent of new hires could be millennials.
"I think the biggest thing is they want to have a purpose and I thought one thing was looking at their personal mission statement related to Tuscaloosa City Schools mission statement,” according to Deron Cameron, Director of Human Resources and Operations of Tuscaloosa City Schools.
