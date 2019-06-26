UAB scientists make “promising” breakthrough in Alzheimer’s research

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Scientists at UAB have discovered that an experimental drug appears to rebuild connections among cells inside your brain that boost your ability to retain memories.
If those connections are lost, your brain’s ability to fuel cognition suffers.
“We were extremely excited. We found the results were pretty mind blowing,” said Dr. Jeremy Herskowitz, Assistant Professor in the Department of Neurology at UAB. “Just astonished that the drug had such an impact at such a very low dose in the animals over a very short period of time.”
Dr. Herskowitz said this experimental drug changes the game and could potentially stop the progression of Alzheimer’s disease before it even starts.
“This drug would be most beneficial to patients who are screened to be at risk for Alzheimer’s disease development,” said Dr. Herskowitz. “Taking this drug would potentially prevent the onset of dementia and prevent the loss of those connections between cells.”
Right now, it’s only been tested on animals, and more testing would need to be done before it could be tested on people.
