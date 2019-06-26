Tuscaloosa city council approves settlement to attorney of woman in viral arrest video

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa City Council voted unanimously Tuesday approving a settlement payment to the attorney of a woman whose arrest captured on video went viral back in April.
The payment of $16,500 was authorized to Julie Love, the attorney for Jhasmynn Sheppard, in settlement of a claim. No word on any of the details surrounding the claim.
You may remember the arrest of Sheppard was captured on video back in April. In the video, it appeared two Tuscaloosa police officers appeared to beat Sheppard during a traffic stop.
At the time, Tuscaloosa Police Chief Steven Anderson said he was disgusted while watching the body camera footage of two officers arresting the 22-year-old woman.
