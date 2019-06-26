New York City man arrested in connection to Birmingham man’s death

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The New York Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection to the death of a Birmingham man.
40-year-old Troy Scott died Saturday after he was punched by someone during a fight in the Bronx section of New York City.
On Tuesday, police said 34-year-old Jimmy Rosario of Bronx, NY was arrested and charged with assault in connection to Scott’s death.
No details are currently available about his charges or his precise connection to his death.
