4 new principals named for Cullman County schools

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - There will be four new principals in the Cullman County School system this coming school year, and you may recognize the faces.
Cold Springs High School, Good Hope Elementary School, Good Hope Middle School and Holly Pond High School will all see changes.
Eric Dickerson will be the new principal of Cold Springs High School, Beverly Jenkins will be the new principal of Good Hope Elementary School, Lesley Hembree will be the new principal of Good Hope Middle School and Steve Miller will be the new principal of Holly Pond High School.
Each have been working within the school system for several years and Superintendent Dr. Shane Barnette said students should expect the same type of leadership, but perhaps with a new twist.
“We are really excited about our new principals we have hired,” said Barnette. “They are going to continue the great things that are already going on, but they are going to bring their own things to contribute to the culture and so forth and we are really excited about that.”
Barnette said the new principals will have big shoes to fill, because those who have moved on or retired put all of their love and dedication into each of the schools and the community.
"All of them still live in the communities and they will continue to be a part of the community, " said Barnette. “They have all lived and bled the colors of their school but our new principals coming in, are going to pick up right where they left off.”
WBRC had the chance to speak with two of the new principals, Beverly Jenkins with Good Hope Elementary School and Steve Miller with Holly Pond High School.
Both say they are very excited to get the school year started.
Jenkins previously worked at Vinemont Elementary and Middle schools as a teacher and an assistant principal.This will be her 25th year working in the education field.
“I would like to build on the culture and the family atmosphere that Ms. Melton had in place at Good Hope Elementary School,” said Jenkins. “They have just made so many gains already academically and of course that is our main focus.”
Miller started working at Holly Pond High School in 2005.
“My part is to keep us going down the road we are currently on,” said Miller. “Ms. Butler had been at our school for 31 years and I had been her assistant principal for 14. She has laid a really strong foundation and to continue to build on that foundation.”
He said what draws him to Holly Pond is the people. He said he knows what the parents expect of him and what they instill in their children.
Both Jenkins and Miller say they are ready to get the school year started and they hope the students are as well.
