National figure skating competition brings thousands to Pelham

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thousands of people from all over the United States are in Pelham right now for the National Theater on Ice Competition.
About 1,500 figure skaters will take the ice as close to 100 teams will be competing this weekend, some traveling from Colorado and even California to get here.
The competition draws about 5,000 people to Pelham, which is a big revenue winner for the city.
In fact, other cities like Nashville, Atlanta, and Huntsville are sending in folks to watch how the competition is put on by Pelham hoping to host one in the coming years.
Competition starts Wednesday and finishes up on Saturday.
