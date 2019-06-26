National figure skating competition brings thousands to Pelham

2019 National Theatre on Ice Competition at Pelham Civic Complex
By Hannah Ward | June 25, 2019 at 7:22 PM CDT - Updated June 25 at 7:22 PM

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thousands of people from all over the United States are in Pelham right now for the National Theater on Ice Competition.

About 1,500 figure skaters will take the ice as close to 100 teams will be competing this weekend, some traveling from Colorado and even California to get here.

The competition draws about 5,000 people to Pelham, which is a big revenue winner for the city.

In fact, other cities like Nashville, Atlanta, and Huntsville are sending in folks to watch how the competition is put on by Pelham hoping to host one in the coming years.

Competition starts Wednesday and finishes up on Saturday.

You can buy tickets on the event’s website and find out the times of each competition.

