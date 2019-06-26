Mental health officer team expanding in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputy Keith Fair was the first mental health officer in the county trained and authorized to respond to incidents that may involve someone with mental problems.
Now that's changing.
"A lot of times we are called out to a person that is in mental distress,” Deputy Fair said.
The Tuscaloosa County Probate Office announced it has expanded the mental health officer team from three to seven.
"It's one of these things where we have to adapt to the growing challenge of mental health needs in our community and that's what it's all about,” Tuscaloosa County Probate Judge Rob Robertson explained.
The service now includes officers from the Tuscaloosa, Northport, and University of Alabama Police Departments and the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.
“Deputies get on the scene and rather than carry that person to jail for something that may not be warranted, we intervene and get that person some help,” deputy Fair added.
