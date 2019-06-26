Kids stuff bags full of free books at Tarrant literacy night

TARRANT, Ala. (WBRC) - Families in Tarrant walked away with a bag full of free books to read this summer at Family Literacy Night at Tarrant Elementary.
Lots of free books were up for grabs, including ones to help families of children who are learning English as a second language.
Parents were also given skills to keep their kids reading throughout the summer to prevent reading loss.
“I don’t want to stop reading!” said Ebony Hubbard’s son. “Exactly! We don’t want to stop reading, so I like that the program continues their journey on reading and learning, and being excited," said Hubbard.
“Last year, I had veteran teachers of 20 years standing in the middle of the lunchroom with tears in their eyes because it was such a powerful moment,” said UAB Assistant Professor Dr. Kelly Hill.
Ninety students are enrolled in this summer program, which is a partnership between UAB and Tarrant City Schools, funded by a national professional development grant.
