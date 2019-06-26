Jemison trucker named finalist in national talent search

JEMISON, AL (WBRC) - A truck driver from Jemison is among the top three finalists in a nationwide talent search.
Jason Henley is a truck driver for a company called Indigo Fluids. He has been trucking for 15 years. The only thing he loves more than driving his big rig, is singing and playing his guitar.
“I’ve been playing since I was young,” Henley said. “I played professionally around town for awhile, but had to go back to work. Trucking pays better.”
Henley says back in February, a fellow musician reached out to him and told him about the Overdrive-Red Eye Radio Trucker Talent Search, an annual contest that highlights truck drivers across America who love to sing. Henley says the contest posed the perfect opportunity to combine the two things he is most passionate about.
For his entry, Henley decided to perform an original song, called “Nebraska Drop N Hook.”
“The rules were either a cover or original with no studio processing or supporting band,” Henley said. “I actually pulled over and recorded it the morning the submission was due, on April 22nd, at the I-20/59 rest area.”
According to Overdrive Magazine’s website, a panel of judges reviewed over fifty video submissions. After picking the top ten contenders, the judges selected three finalists. Henley says he was shocked when he realized he was in the top three.
“I really didn’t know exactly what the judges were looking for, so I was shooting from the hip,” Henley said, “There were so many talented contestants, I would not have wanted to make the choice.”
On August 23, Henley will join the other two finalists, Taylor Barker and Ken Freeman, in a live performance. The three finalists will compete for the grand prize at the Great American Truck Show in Dallas, Texas. The first-place winner will get a full professional recording session in Nashville provided by Overdrive Magazine.
“I’m just very humbled and excited to be in the running! I want to represent my family, my friends, my band and my home as well as possible,” Henley said. “I’m nervous, but ready!”
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.