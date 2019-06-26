Gus’s Fried Chicken: Fried green tomatoes & pickles

Fried green tomatoes & pickles
Ingredients:
1 large egg, lightly beaten
1/2 cup buttermilk
1/2 cup all-purpose flour, divided
1/2 cup cornmeal
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
3 medium-size green tomatoes, cut into 1/3-inch slices
1 medium pickle cut into 4 slice lengthwise
vegetable oil
salt to taste
Directions:
Combine egg and buttermilk; set aside. Combine 1/4 cup all-purpose flour, cornmeal, 1 teaspoon salt, and pepper in a shallow bowl or pan. Dredge tomato slices in remaining 1/4 cup flour; dip in egg mixture, and dredge in cornmeal mixture. Fry in hot grease until golden brown. Take up & enjoy!
