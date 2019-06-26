Gus’s Fried Chicken: Fried green tomatoes & pickles

Gus's Fried Chicken: Fried green tomatoes
By WBRC Staff | June 26, 2019 at 1:28 PM CDT - Updated June 26 at 1:28 PM

Fried green tomatoes & pickles

Ingredients:

1 large egg, lightly beaten

1/2 cup buttermilk

1/2 cup all-purpose flour, divided

1/2 cup cornmeal

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

3 medium-size green tomatoes, cut into 1/3-inch slices

1 medium pickle cut into 4 slice lengthwise

vegetable oil

salt to taste

Directions:

Combine egg and buttermilk; set aside. Combine 1/4 cup all-purpose flour, cornmeal, 1 teaspoon salt, and pepper in a shallow bowl or pan. Dredge tomato slices in remaining 1/4 cup flour; dip in egg mixture, and dredge in cornmeal mixture. Fry in hot grease until golden brown. Take up & enjoy!

Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.