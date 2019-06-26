Growing in Popularity, but is a 3D Mammogram right for you?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’ve heard it before, the key to beating breast cancer, is early detection. It’s why doctors recommend that all women over the age of 40 get a mammogram every year.
Now 3D mammograms, introduced a few years ago, are growing in popularity.
According to new research in the Medical Journal JAMA internal medicine, 3D screenings more than tripled from 2015 to 2017. And in many cases, patients were paying out of pocket too.
Dr. Jill Rutherfood is a radiologist specializing in breast imaging at St. Vincent’s Hospital. She says the new imaging is worth it.
“Studies show 3D mammograms find more cancers, and we are finding them much earlier and smaller, so there is the possibility of not having as extensive treatment and there’s a decrease in breast cancer deaths,” Dr. Rutherford explains.
A mammogram takes an x-ray picture of the breast tissue. The 2D screenings take two to three images depending on the size of the breast. With 3D mammograms is can be hundreds, taken from multiple angles.
“I think it’s one of the best advances in breast images and finding breast cancers that we’ve had since mammograms first became available in the 1980s,” says Dr. Rutherford. “As a radiologist who primarily reads breast imaging studies and mammograms, I feel much more confident after looking at a 3d mammogram, especially in women who have dense breast tissue.”
Dr. Rutherford says the radiation from 3D screenings is pretty much the same as a 2D mammogram, and the 3D screening doesn’t take longer.
“You don’t have to have a 3D mammogram but it certainly is much better,” says Dr. Rutherford. “It’s truly a good thing to do if you can, however a 2d mammogram is better than no mammogram at all. If insurance doesn’t pay for it, most places charge a small fee to get it.”
To find a certified mammogram facility near you, and to learn more about the process, check out the FDA’s website.
