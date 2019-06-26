FIRST ALERT: Scattered storms possible this evening

FIRST ALERT: With highs in the 90s for most of the week, we’ll likely have enough unstable air in place to see strong storms each and every day. The main threat will be gusty winds and small hail in the stronger storms that form. The next several days are typical of a summertime pattern where rain chances will remain around 20-30 percent. Hint of Lower Humidity: Models are indicating slightly drier air trying to move into parts of Alabama Thursday. Northeasterly winds could lower our dew points into the mid-60s making it feel decent outside. Despite the lower humidity tomorrow, we’ll still hold on to a small chance for widely scattered showers and storms during the afternoon hours. Highs in the lower 90s.