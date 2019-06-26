FIRST ALERT: Scattered storms possible this evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Wednesday! A disturbance that formed along the Gulf Coast yesterday has moved into parts of Mississippi and West Alabama this morning producing spotty showers. The main system has weakened overnight, and we expect the rain to taper off during the mid-morning hours. Temperatures are starting out in the lower 70s this morning. We’ll see a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky this afternoon with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s and lower 90s. We are looking at a 40 percent chance for scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening. Timing for additional storms firing up will likely occur between 3-8 p.m.
FIRST ALERT: With highs in the 90s for most of the week, we’ll likely have enough unstable air in place to see strong storms each and every day. The main threat will be gusty winds and small hail in the stronger storms that form. The next several days are typical of a summertime pattern where rain chances will remain around 20-30 percent. Hint of Lower Humidity: Models are indicating slightly drier air trying to move into parts of Alabama Thursday. Northeasterly winds could lower our dew points into the mid-60s making it feel decent outside. Despite the lower humidity tomorrow, we’ll still hold on to a small chance for widely scattered showers and storms during the afternoon hours. Highs in the lower 90s.
HEAT CONTINUES: Temperatures will likely climb into the mid-90s as we head into the weekend and early next week. Thankfully the humidity levels won’t be super oppressive for this time of the year. Combination of heat and humidity will make the feels like temperatures climb into the upper 90s to near 100 degrees Sunday into Monday.
TROPICS: Tropics remain quiet as we finish out the month of June. Normally we’ll see one or two storms form near the United States during this time frame. Thankfully we’ve had dry air and Sahara Dust in the Gulf of Mexico to slow down any tropical development. Models do not indicate tropical activity for the next seven days. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App to receive the latest weather information. If warnings or updates are issued, you’ll be able to receive them first.
Have a wonderful Wednesday!
