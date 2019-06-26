Power outage causing traffic issues in downtown B’ham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - City officials are asking people to avoid driving in downtown Birmingham Wednesday afternoon as a power outage is causing some traffic headaches.
According to Birmingham Fire, power is out in a large portion of the north side of downtown Birmingham because of an electrical vault fire.
That’s causing traffic lights to be out in the entire affected area, which includes 1st Avenue South to 9th Avenue North and 18th Street to Richard Arrington Blvd. N.
According to Alabama Power, the power will remain off through rush hour and is estimated to be restored at 8pm.
Officials ask that you avoid driving downtown until power is restored, to avoid traffic congestion.
