Cullman Regional offering Safe Sitter® babysitting training

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - Cullman Regional will be holding a Safe Sitter® babysitting training, to promote safe and responsible sitting.
The one-day training class is open to anyone between the ages of 11 and 16 and teaches participants how to handle emergency situations.
“They actually learn how to do CPR,” said Vice President of Marketing, Lindsey Dossey. “They learn how to do the Heimlich Maneuver to stop a child from choking. They do it for infants and children. They also learn basic safety tips.”
The training will be held at Cullman Regional on July 17th. It is $35 for children of Healthy Life members and $55 for all others.
