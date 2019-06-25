Wenonah High School to start student-run spirit store

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A major announcement for Wenonah High School in Birmingham. At the start of the school year, students will open and operate a spirit store inside the school.
It’s the first store of its kind in Birmingham City Schools.
The district is partnering with Elder Sports, a sports apparel company, to open the store.
The owner of Elder Sports, Ron Elder, is a Birmingham native and graduate of Wenonah.
Elder said the spirit store is going to teach students how to run a business on the front and back-end.
"We're excited that we have the opportunity to put the first model in Wenonah High School," said Elder.
According to Elder, students will be in charge of keeping the store stocked, staffed, ordering supplies, and all other tasks involved in keeping the store running.
“The spirit store will have all their sports wear in there. Anything that you can think of, not only basketball, football, anything spirit wear to support the games and school-teacher wear. We’ll have Elder Sports on everything in there, that Wenonah stands for,” said Elder.
Elder said the spirit store is an invaluable hands-on resource that will encourage students to explore entrepreneurship.
A classroom will be converted into the store.
The community will also have access to the store to show support to dragon nation.
