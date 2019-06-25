Tuscaloosa County commission considering new volunteer fire committee

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa County commission is looking at the possibility of setting up an advisory committee geared towards helping volunteer fire department services in the county.
Just like the rest of the country, a need for more qualified volunteer firefighters is big, especially in rural, hard to reach areas. Commissioner Stan Acker said they’re looking at working with some of the smaller departments to come up with new recruiting incentives.
The commission is also looking to encourage some of the departments to consider having a vote in some of the bigger fire districts. In the last couple of the years, Acker said the commission gave extra money to the Volunteer Firefighters Association to help improve communication in some areas.
Now they want to continue with those efforts to improve response times by exploring other options. “We are trying to encourage more volunteerism and more improvements in those departments. The departments do a fantastic job. I don’t anything to be misconstrued. It’s not negative or critical of what they do. It’s just how do we build them up and make them better,” said Acker.
If the commission moves forward with the committee, Acker said they hope to have it formed and up and running in the next couple of months.
