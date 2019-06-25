Shelby County Arts Center moving along in construction

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Arts Center is coming together and the city of Columbiana could not be more proud to see the progression.
Mayor Stancil Handley says the Arts Center will host its first event there in August and it will be the bicentennial exhibit.
The facility will have gallery space, workshops, classes, a 200-seat state of the art black box theater, and a 500-seat multipurpose venue.
No word on when the entire project will be finished because there are a lot of things that have to be done to the ground, but the inside should be finished early fall.
