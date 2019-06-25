Residents upset about trash building up on Jefferson County roads

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - When drivers get off of Minor Parkway onto Crumly Chapel Road, a stretch of trash and discarded furniture is the first thing they see.
The Beacham sisters along with their family moved to the area about eight months ago. “There is just like bags of trash. Like it’s spilling out also like there is a sofa on one of the roads that go around here,” Mary Franke Beacham said.
Tuesday, the Jefferson County litter patrol was picking up trash in the area. But some of the roads off Minor Parkway are becoming a trash dumping ground. “We thought an animal had gotten into it or something, but we kept seeing it. We have seen rats around the trash as well,” Amelia Beacham said.
The fine for littering is $500 for each offense, and the county can send crews to check the trash to see if there is a name connected to it.
The people who live in the Minor community believe the county needs to step up efforts to get those littering their roads so close to their homes. “It’s pretty upsetting for me because it’s like, well it’s littering first off. Just horrible in general,” Mary Franke Beacham said.
Jefferson County Commissioners said despite more efforts to pick up trash, they still need folks to help with the organized cleanups. County officials say if you spot trash, contact their lands and planning office and they will send out someone to check it out.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.