Resident takes city of Tuscaloosa to court over zoning decision

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman took the city of Tuscaloosa to court over a zoning decision she felt could negatively affect her neighborhood’s future.
Monday, a judge heard arguments on the matter.
The Tuscaloosa City Council voted two years ago to rezone part of the Springbrook Neighborhood from residential to neighborhood commercial allowing some businesses to operate there.
That neighborhood sits along McFarland Boulevard next to Buffalo Wild Wings.
The rezoning came at the request of developers with Springbrook LLC.
They want to turn 23 lots in the subdivision into four buildings that would take up 44,000 feet of retail space between Albright Road and 7th Avenue.
Tuscaloosa’s planning and zoning commission voted against rezoning there twice, but the city council voted in favor of the switch in 2017 with Mayor Walt Maddox breaking a 3-3 tie because one council member was not present.
An attorney representing a home homeowner talked to WBRC after the hearing.
“These people in the neighborhood want to keep their neighborhood affordable. They want to keep it where they don’t have a whole bunch of traffic coming out of there and you don’t have all that extra mess and you don’t need it,” according to Byron Bart Slawson.
Attorneys for the city of Tuscaloosa would not comment after the hearing ended.
Tuscaloosa County Circuit Judge Jim Roberts said he would issue a ruling at a later date.
