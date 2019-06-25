New scenic overlook unveiled in Blount County

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Progress left an old highway bridge sitting off Highway 79 in Blount County at Kings Bend. Foresight and teamwork kept it from being torn down, and now a new pedestrian bridge and river access point have been unveiled.
“What the country tried to do is take an old bridge that was scheduled to be torn down several years ago, and make something positive out of it,” explains Blount County Probate Judge Chris Green. “We’ve taken the bridge, completely refurbished it for a walking bridge that gives you a wonderful scenic overlook to the Locust Fork and Warrior River. It allows a place for people to park and launch canoe or kayak and be safe.”
This was years in the making. The idea born back in 2013. Thanks to teamwork between the county commission, ALDOT, volunteer organizations, and a federal Transportation Alternative Program grant, the new overlook and bridge are now open.
Green says it appeals to everyone from the passerby on the highway who wants to stretch their legs, to the white water enthusiasts who travel across the country to kayak here.
“It’s a great place to access the river. You can walk out here and see the river, it’s a real enjoyable stop along the way. If you’re a river enthusiast and you want to take your children down and skip a few rocks or launch your canoe you’re at the beginnings of one of the most scenic portions of the river in our county,” says Green.
It’s one of the many improvement projects the county commission hopes to complete to provide access to the river.
“Locust Fork runs 72 miles with all the crooks and turns through the county. It is truly a Blount County treasure. This is project one. We hope in the years to come we will be able to do a number of more projects up and down the river to give people more access, to launch a canoe, go down a few miles and take it back out and just have a great family time,” says Green.
One of those projects is to enhance the areas around the county’s three historic covered bridges.
Kayakers who enter at the new scenic overlook point can get out a few miles away at the Swann Bridge. The covered bridge was built in 1933.
At one point, there were hundreds of covered bridges in the state. Now there are only 11 left. Three of them are in Blount County.
The Horton Mill Bridge stands at 70 feet, making it the highest covered bridge above any waterway in the U.S. The original structure was built in 1894, and was revamped 40 years later to become the 220 foot bridge we see today. Look for the bridge five miles north of Oneonta on Alabama Highway 75.
The third bridge, Easley Covered Bridge, was built in 1927.
The bridges are a short drive apart, and are adapted so modern traffic can cross them, but only one car at a time, and the speed limit is 5 miles per hour.
Not far from the Easley Bridge is the county’s Palisades Park. It’s 145 acres with breathtaking views off Ebell Montain, historic cabins, and structures from the early 1800’s.
The best view is from the park’s recently refurbished fire tower. It’s now open for visitors. Climb the 140 steps to the top, and you’re able to see for miles. A free permit is needed to climb to the top, which is available at the nearby park office.
