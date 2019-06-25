Mother of Birmingham man killed searching for answers

Carltez Clark (Source: Shelia Clark)
By John Huddleston | June 25, 2019 at 6:35 PM CDT - Updated June 25 at 6:35 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The mother of a Birmingham man who was killed in a random shooting is asking anyone with information to come forward.

Police say 28-year-old Carltez Clark was a passenger in a car when someone pulled up and started shooting.

It happened January 3 on Roebuck Parkway and there still haven’t been any arrests.

“Somebody knows something. And I pray every night for somebody just to come forward and just talk," said his mother Shelia Clark. “It would give me peace. A little peace, but I never would forget my son.”

