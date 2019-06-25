Mother of Birmingham man killed searching for answers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The mother of a Birmingham man who was killed in a random shooting is asking anyone with information to come forward.
Police say 28-year-old Carltez Clark was a passenger in a car when someone pulled up and started shooting.
It happened January 3 on Roebuck Parkway and there still haven’t been any arrests.
“Somebody knows something. And I pray every night for somebody just to come forward and just talk," said his mother Shelia Clark. “It would give me peace. A little peace, but I never would forget my son.”
