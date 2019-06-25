Morgan Road construction continues at I-459

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Paving is about wrapped up and soon a contract should be let for expanding a busy roadway in western Jefferson County.
If you live off of Morgan Road at Exit 6 near I-459, you know it’s going to be a problem getting to work and home each day. “In the morning time I usually leave home about six o’clock. It takes about two or three minutes to get to the freeway. If I leave after 6:15, it cold take as long as 20 minutes to get there,” Doug Ledlow said.
You can see road paving machines in the area. The section of Morgan Road near the interstate was paved and new lights installed. But the big project is expanding the road to five lanes including a middle turn lane between I-459 and South Shades Crest Road. “It’s basically a one lane street. We can’t do anything about it now. We need the four lane. People are asking for it,” Nathaniel Cox said.
Jefferson County Commission President Jimmie Stephens said a contract will be awarded soon for the construction work to begin. People who live here know that won’t be easy. “Right now, it’s terrible. All the construction. It’s so much going on,” Cox said.
Cox and other drivers know once that work begins it will mean they will have to leave earlier for work each day. “I think it’s going to be a complete nightmare while they are doing it. But it’s going to be worth it in the long run,” said Ledlow.
This is all part of a two year, $20-$22 million project.
