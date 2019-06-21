Mikey’s Crab Cakes
Ingredients:
2 large eggs, beaten to blend
1 pound lump crabmeat, picked over
2 teaspoons finely grated lemon zest
1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh chives
4 teaspoons creme fraiche
4 teaspoons mayonnaise
2 teaspoons piment d'espelette
2 cups panko, divided
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
vegetable oil (for cooking - about 5 tablespoons)
lemon wedges (for serving)
Directions:
Place eggs, crabmeat, lemon zest, lemon juice, chives, creme fraiche, mayo piment d’espelette, and 2/3 cup panko in medium bowl; season with salt and pepper. Gently stir until mixture com,es together (it will be slightly wet). Cover and chill until cold, about 30 minutes.
Place remaining panko in a shallow bowl. Using wet hands, form about 2 tbsp crab mixture into a 3/4″-thick cake. Repeat to make about 20 cakes. Coat in panko, pressing gently to adhere.
Heat 1 tbsp oil in a medium skillet over medium. Working in a few batches and adding 1 tbsp oil to skillet in between. Cook until deep, golden brown - about two minutes per side. Transfer to paper towels to drain; season with salt.
Serve crab cakes with mayo & lemon wedges.
Tomatillo Mayo
3 medium tomatillos, husks removed, rinsed
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 cup mayo
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.