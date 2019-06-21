Mikey’s Crab Cakes

By WBRC Staff | June 25, 2019 at 1:19 PM CDT - Updated June 25 at 1:19 PM

Ingredients:

2 large eggs, beaten to blend

1 pound lump crabmeat, picked over

2 teaspoons finely grated lemon zest

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh chives

4 teaspoons creme fraiche

4 teaspoons mayonnaise

2 teaspoons piment d'espelette

2 cups panko, divided

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

vegetable oil (for cooking - about 5 tablespoons)

lemon wedges (for serving)

Directions:

Place eggs, crabmeat, lemon zest, lemon juice, chives, creme fraiche, mayo piment d’espelette, and 2/3 cup panko in medium bowl; season with salt and pepper. Gently stir until mixture com,es together (it will be slightly wet). Cover and chill until cold, about 30 minutes.

Place remaining panko in a shallow bowl. Using wet hands, form about 2 tbsp crab mixture into a 3/4″-thick cake. Repeat to make about 20 cakes. Coat in panko, pressing gently to adhere.

Heat 1 tbsp oil in a medium skillet over medium. Working in a few batches and adding 1 tbsp oil to skillet in between. Cook until deep, golden brown - about two minutes per side. Transfer to paper towels to drain; season with salt.

Serve crab cakes with mayo & lemon wedges.

Tomatillo Mayo

3 medium tomatillos, husks removed, rinsed

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 cup mayo

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

