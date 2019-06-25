Merrill Hall demolition at JSU set to begin July 22

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - There’s now a date set for the demolition of Jacksonville State University’s most visible remaining tornado damage.
Merrill Hall, former home of the JSU School of Business and Industry, is now set to be demolished beginning July 22.
Today the board of trustees met in an emergency meeting to get updates and go over some cost numbers in their recovery from the March 19, 2018 tornado that left widespread damage throughout the university.
The business and industry school has been relocated to the former Kitty Stone Elementary School campus in Jacksonville. JSU acquired that property after Kitty Stone Elementary moved to a newly-built building.
The demolition has been held up by a dispute with the state of Alabama's insurance carrier.
That dispute still hasn't been resolved, but the school's legal counsel found out they no longer need to keep it standing as part of that dispute.
They hired the demolition contractor awhile back, and the specific date is when that contractor can be available.
"It'll be a blessing to everyone, because that site just brings back ugly memories of the tornado," said JSU President Dr. John Beehler. "So, this is going to be good for not only Jacksonville State, but for the city of Jacksonville, because nobody likes driving by that thing."
There's still not a date, however, for the demolition of Lurleen Wallace Hall, which held JSU's nursing school. Both buildings were deemed unsalvageable. The nursing school was moved to the campus of what was once RMC Jacksonville Hospital.
Spokesperson Buffy Lockette says the demolition of Wallace Hall can happen hopefully shortly after Merrill Hall is demolished.
Tuesday, crews were putting new roofs on some buildings and even new brickwork on the walls of Brewer Hall, which holds the criminal justice school.
