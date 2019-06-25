Mercedes-Benz job fair in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Career Center in Tuscaloosa will host a job fair for Mercedes-Benz USI Wednesday and Thursday in Tuscaloosa.
Fifty-six-year-old Paula Corley has been looking for a job with benefits for the past three months. She says the chance to work for Mercedes is an opportunity she can’t pass up.
“Well right now everybody is looking for a job that has good insurance, good benefits. I mean look around, everything is slow right now. But in the automotive business everything is booming,” Corley said.
Mercedes wants to hire people to work in production, according to Alabama Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington. The positions pay $15 an hour.
"This is a sign of our economy. Our economy is moving forward. In fact our economy is doing so well this is allowing for a hiring spurt at Mercedes,” Washington explained. People looking for jobs at the career center believe a lot of people will show up and apply.
“They’re a good place to work. It’s kind of hard to get there. So once you get there, do what you have to do to keep the job,” Angela Maiten added.
This is the schedule for two upcoming job fairs for Mercedes:
Wednesday, June 26 / 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Tuscaloosa Career Center, 202 Skyland Drive
Thursday, June 27 / 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Alabaster Career Center, 109 Plaza Circle
