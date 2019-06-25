Mental health discussion at Jefferson County Schools summer camp

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There was no way to know how the conversation would go among middle school students at the Jefferson County Schools GEAR UP Program held recently at Center Point High.
Two speakers showed up to talk about mental health. At first, students slouched in their chairs and acted uninterested. But when Dr. Nadia Richardson, CEO and founder of No More Martyrs, spoke along with social worker Rashad Hayes, their countenance changed and it appeared they were all ears.
Hayes started the conversation like this: How old are you? Twelve. He went on to say, “Let me tell you about a story when I was 12 years old. When I was 12 years old, I watched my mom get beat on. When I was 12 years old, we didn’t always have the best clothes. We always had to share. When I was 12, we went days when we didn’t have anything to eat.”
Seemingly without taking a breath, he also told about being homeless after his family got evicted from their home. Hayes told the students ‘I’m here to help you’ because he didn’t have anyone to talk to or didn’t know who to talk to, but he and Dr. Richardson wanted to make sure they knew who they called, safe spaces, adults they could trust to speak their truth about what they were going through and not to hold it in.
Those feelings of isolation can manifest in a number of ways: depression, anger, suicidal thoughts, and more. Both Hayes and Richardson dedicated their time and effort to spread the word that mental health are not bad words and getting help should be the same as seeking help when a person is physically sick.
If you want to start a conversation about mental health and want to know more about the organizations, you can click to find out more about Brother Let’s Talk and No More Martyrs.
