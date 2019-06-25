Isolated storms possible today

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Tuesday! We are starting the day mostly dry with a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures are starting off in the 60s and 70s this morning. It is going to be another hot afternoon with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s and lower 90s. We will likely see a partly to mostly cloudy sky this afternoon. Winds will not be as breezy yesterday at 5-10 mph from the west. We are looking at the chance for a few isolated storms this afternoon and evening. Best chance for rain will be to our west in parts of Southern Mississippi and South Alabama. If you live north of I-20, your chances for rain looks very limited this afternoon. Any storm that forms today has the potential to become strong or severe. Strong winds and hail are the main threats.