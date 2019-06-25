Isolated storms possible today

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Tuesday! We are starting the day mostly dry with a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures are starting off in the 60s and 70s this morning. It is going to be another hot afternoon with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s and lower 90s. We will likely see a partly to mostly cloudy sky this afternoon. Winds will not be as breezy yesterday at 5-10 mph from the west. We are looking at the chance for a few isolated storms this afternoon and evening. Best chance for rain will be to our west in parts of Southern Mississippi and South Alabama. If you live north of I-20, your chances for rain looks very limited this afternoon. Any storm that forms today has the potential to become strong or severe. Strong winds and hail are the main threats.
FIRST ALERT: Over the next several days, we will be watching for disturbances to our west/northwest that could bring us showers and thunderstorms Wednesday-Friday. Models have a difficult time pinpointing when and where these cluster of storms will form, so it can be difficult to forecast. We do believe each day of this week presents a chance for isolated to widely scattered storms. Rain chances look a little higher Wednesday at 40 percent.
HEAT IS ON: We’ll likely stay at or a few degrees above average for the rest of the week. High temperatures are expected to climb into the low to mid-90s this week. Humidity levels will not be as high as last week, but with dew points in the mid to upper 60s, it will likely feel like it is in the mid to upper 90s each day. Some of our models are showing a little bit of dry air making its way into Alabama on Thursday, so it might not feel too bad. Either muggy or not, we remain hot. Make sure you stay hydrated and take multiple breaks if you plan on being outside for a long period of time.
WEEKEND FORECAST: Storm chances look to increase a little for the weekend around 30-40 percent. If you get a little rain, it’ll cool you off a little this weekend. Highs will likely remain in the 90s with a mix of sun and clouds.
TROPICS: We are almost finished with June and the Atlantic remains fairly quiet. It is pretty normal to see a quiet June. Most of the activity has been halted thanks to dry air and Sahara dust in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico. Some of the Sahara dust can still make it into parts of the Southeast, but most of it has been staying to our south.
