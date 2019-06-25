How to keep your child safe in the water this summer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Now that it’s summer, it’s a great time for sharing ways you can keep your child safe around the water.
Keri Cartee, a swim instructor with Swim Like Fish, teaches kids as young as 6 months old. She says from the time you take your child home from the hospital and give them a bath, you can teach them valuable, life-saving tips.
Cartee teaches kids who may be too young to swim how to back float instead. She said the younger you start to teach your child, the better, because that’s less time your child has to develop a fear of water.
She said during bath time, get your child used to feeling water on their face and in their ears. And it’s crucial your child is comfortable with their head and ears in water.
“In order to back float, their ears have to be under. Many children, that feels weird if they haven’t always experienced that. And then they don’t want their ears in, they lift their head, that makes their bottom go down and then they sink.” said Cartee.
Cartee said as soon as your child is rolling over in their crib, they’re old enough to roll over and back float.
She said a huge mistake a parent can make is relying on floaties to teach your child how to swim.
And it goes without saying, but always keep a close eye on your child at any age while they’re in the water.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.