Hoover QB Robby Ashford commits to Ole Miss

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover High School senior Robby Ashford committed to Ole Miss Monday afternoon. The 6-foot-4, four-star recruit is the state’s top rated quarterback for 2020, and said Ole Miss just felt like home.
“Right when I got there, it was an atmosphere like no other and they made me feel like family,” Ashford said.
Ashford chose the Rebels over Auburn, Florida, Florida State, and Colorado. He will play both football and baseball for the Rebels.
“Basically I said if I can’t play both then I can’t come to your school, and a lot of schools understood that, but I think Ole Miss just had the best plan for me,” Ashford continued.
“They’re getting a kid who’s a dynamic player, you know, he’s worked extremely hard working on all parts of his game. He’s done a good job of studying and trying to get better and putting our guys in better situations," said Hoover Football Coach Josh Niblett.
Ashford said he’s glad he announced his commitment before football season starts so he can focus on his senior year.
“It’s a sigh of relief. It means a lot just being able to go out there with my guys and not having to worry about where I’m going to school. I can just focus on my teammates and putting time in with them,” Ashford added.
Ashford will enroll at Ole Miss next summer, as he wants to focus on baseball in the spring.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.