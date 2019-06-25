A '?' fuels the Hoover Bucs

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hoover Bucs football team is in the hunt for a new identity this season. They are wearing practice gear with a question mark printed on the front to remind themselves to create an identity for the new season.
“Somehow I feel like we lost our identity just a little bit and this is just helping us figure out who we are,” said Hoover football coach Josh Niblett.
The Bucs lost in the Class 7A semifinals last year to Thompson. Coach Niblett said this is just one way to motivate his team in the off season.
