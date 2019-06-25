Fan finds lost stuffed elephant at Cleveland Indians game and wants to return it to its owner

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An attendant to Sunday’s Cleveland Indians game at Progressive Field wants to help a parent avoid a potential nightmare: Their child losing a sentimental toy.
A photo of a kid’s lost stuffed elephant blanket that was found at the baseball game has been shared on Facebook more than 2,200 times.
According to the post, the toy was found during the June 23 afternoon game against the Detroit Tigers near the Right Field District’s Corner Bar.
The person who found the stuffed animal is willing to ship it back to its family.
