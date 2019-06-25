Community gathers at Railroad Park to celebrate entrepreneurship

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Live entertainment, food trucks, and giveaways - it was a celebration in Railroad Park Sunday.
The event, Railroad Park Gathering, hosted by Elder Sports and The Warehouse, drew dozens of people including county commissioners and Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway.
Organizer and owner of Elder Sports, Ron Elder, moved away from Birmingham 35 years ago, but now he’s back celebrating entrepreneurship and community.
“It’s important to make that dream become a reality. You have to find out what’s in you. How to give life to it. How to put that defibrillator on and give life. People are looking for something new and different. I’m thankful. I’m a come from parents, a family of entrepreneurs,” said Elder.
Elder, a graduate of Wenonah High School, started his first business more than 35 years ago. He said he plans to bring other opportunities to inspire entrepreneurship in Birmingham.
