Cheaha State Park unveils Amendment 2 improvements

DELTA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama’s oldest state park has unveiled improvements they say were financed by Amendment Two.
Parks officials, as well as elected leaders, cut the ribbon on improvements to Cheaha State Park Tuesday.
Often called “the island in the sky” because it’s the state’s highest point, nearly every part of Cheaha State Park was somehow renovated. Improvements include heating and cooling for Bald Rock Lodge, a new roof for the hotel, improvements to camp sites including making them level, and other new construction--all while keeping the character of the “C-C-C” crushed rock design from the 1930s.
Cheaha State Park was built by the Civilian Conservation Corps, a New Deal initiative from the presidential administration of Franklin Roosevelt.
Amendment Two, passed by Alabama voters 80% to 20% in November 2016, banned the reallocation of money that had been budgeted for Alabama’s state parks, and also allowed private contractors to work in parks financed by bond issues.
Park officials say all of the state's parks have undergone improvements because of Amendment Two.
"It is our duty to make sure we're good stewards of that funding, and to make sure all of the expenditures that we put into the park, are park-to-park connections to our guests, that the amenities, the views, are protected, the natural resources are protected, and to get better every day," says the park superintendent, Renee Raney.
One improvement actually came last fall--a dog park, financed by a foundation also created by Amendment Two.
One important development is that the park’s swimming pool now has a chairlift and individual campsites are being made ADA compliant as well.
"This is a dream come true for Cheaha State Park. It's a long time coming, but through the support of Amendment Two and our community, our division and all of our guests, we've made it happen. We've probably got the best team on the planet," said Raney.
Still being built are a playground and fiber optics so more campers can enjoy WiFi.
