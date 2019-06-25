Birmingham city leaders consider moratorium on self-storage buildings

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham city council is considering a one year moratorium on self-storage buildings.
This would mean in most parts of the city, new storage facilities could not be built during that time.
The council has set a public hearing on the matter for next Tuesday’s meeting and a vote could come at its conclusion.
Councilor Darrell O’Quinn is one of those proposing the move. He says he’s heard of several downtown properties that are being considered for storage buildings.
"Downtown is really the economic generator for the entire area. And the downtown thrives when there is vibrancy, when there is density,” O’Quinn said. “Self storage facilities occupy a lot of space, but don’t generate a lot of jobs.”
The councilor adds he’s not totally against he’s not totally against them, but they need to be strategically located.
