Alabama power ready for more storms; how can you prepare?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With strong storms in recent days and the potential for more in the near future, Alabama Power says it is ready.
"If there is the potential for severe weather, our storm team will get together and determine do we have adequate resources? Are those resources in the right place,” said Michael Sznajderman, Alabama Power.
That’s usually one of first conversations those in charge have when storms are approaching.
This past week, the company has had to restore power to thousands of customers and could be doing more in the coming days.
“In a lot of cases, if it’s unpredictable, it may be a case where our crews are put on alert. They are ready to move at a moment’s notice. If it’s a situation where we do have indications of major potential damage, then we again move resources," said Sznajderman.
So what can you do at home to get ready for the weather, in particular lightning?
Electricians have told us in the past there is no full proof way to protect your home. But surge protectors around major appliances and even at the fuse box do help.
You also need to think about the practical things in case you lose power all together.
"Plug in your cell phone. Make sure they are fully charged. Make sure in some cases you can cool down your house if you think there is the potential for the power to go out, and it’s the heat of summer,” said Sznajderman.
