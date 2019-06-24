Wes Wyatt keeps you prepared, with the work week forecast

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Here we are once again. A new week is here and FOX6 meteorologist Wes Wyatt has your Work Week Forecast.
Summertime weather is here. And that includes thunderstorms. Temperatures will be in the 90′s all week, but the storms will come and go as the week progresses.
Expect, scattered storms late into Sunday night and early Monday morning. Check with the Good Day Alabama crew to see what your drive to work will be like.
More scattered storms are in store for Monday afternoon. Keep up to date with the First Alert Weather app in case those storms get severe.
The risk for strong storms looks like it will be highest across the eastern part of the state.
Keep the short sleeve shirts and umbrella handy for the rest of the week as temperatures will linger in the mid, to upper 90s and scattered storms will be popping up across the state.
