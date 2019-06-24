FIRST ALERT: Strong storms in East Ala. today

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Monday! It is another warm and muggy start to the morning with temperatures in the 70s. We are watching a batch of showers and thunderstorms to our west that will move into Alabama this morning and into the early afternoon hours. We expect storms to weaken as they move east this morning, but a few storms could intensify as they move east of I-65 late this morning and into the early afternoon hours. A few storms could become strong or potentially severe. Rain chance around 60 percent. High temperatures will likely climb near 90 degrees this afternoon with southwest winds at 10-20 mph.
FIRST ALERT: We do want to give parts of East Alabama a first alert for the potential to see strong and severe storms today. Daytime heating during the morning and early afternoon hours will likely contribute to storms potentially intensifying. Main concern will be strong to damaging winds up to 60 mph and large hail. Storms that form will likely be capable of producing locally heavy rain and frequent lightning. The threat for severe weather is low, but not zero today.
SCATTERED STORMS CONTINUE: We’ll likely continue with scattered showers and storms Tuesday into Wednesday. A few models are showing a line of storms possibly impacting Alabama early Wednesday or into the afternoon hours. Models are going to show different solutions, so we can’t determine exactly where these storms will impact people. Once we get closer to this time period, we’ll monitor trends out west to determine if storms impact us Wednesday. Just note we’ll stay partly to mostly cloudy with highs in upper 80s to lower 90s. Rain chance around 40-50 percent. Overnight lows will likely dip into the upper 60s and lower 70s.
REMAINING UNSETTLED: We might trend slightly drier on Thursday with rain chances around 30 percent. We do expect the storm chances to increase by Friday and Saturday with scattered storms returning. High temperatures will remain in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Heat indices will likely climb into the mid to upper 90s.
SEVERE CHANCES: Each day will present the opportunity for a strong or severe storm. Main threats each day will likely include gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rain. We encourage everyone to download the WBRC First Alert Weather App. It will notify you of weather updates from the WBRC First Alert Weather Team. You will also receive notifications of warnings that could be issued.
