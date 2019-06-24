FIRST ALERT: Strong storms in East Ala. today

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Monday! It is another warm and muggy start to the morning with temperatures in the 70s. We are watching a batch of showers and thunderstorms to our west that will move into Alabama this morning and into the early afternoon hours. We expect storms to weaken as they move east this morning, but a few storms could intensify as they move east of I-65 late this morning and into the early afternoon hours. A few storms could become strong or potentially severe. Rain chance around 60 percent. High temperatures will likely climb near 90 degrees this afternoon with southwest winds at 10-20 mph.