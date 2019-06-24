Nashville storm damages local charity’s equipment

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Over the weekend, equipment belonging to the Homeless Veterans Initiative of Alabama was damaged badly by a strong storm during a festival in Nashville, Tennessee.
“It was pretty terrifying.” said Patrick Johnson, President of the Homeless Veterans Initiative of Alabama.
The Homeless Veterans Initiative of Alabama was set up at a Hot Air Balloon Festival and polo match in Nashville. Just as the festival wrapped up the storms hit.
“We estimate about 60 percent of our infrastructure was damaged. That would include computers, laptops, tablets, and small generator we use to power some of the stuff,” Johnson said.
Johnson’s dog Jazzy was shaken up during the storm, but some people help calm her down as Johnson and others scrambled to save what they could during the chaos. They were able to salvage some supplies and equipment all crammed into the Initiative’s SUV.
“What we are trying to do is facilitate and be the catalyst for change to these veterans who can’t get access to,” Johnson said.
Now Johnson said they will have to raise funds to return to the main goal - helping homeless veterans, some who might even be considering suicide.
The Initiative will concentrate on getting veterans to a therapy program run on a farm in Shelby County for now, but Johnson wants to be able to go to any veteran who may need help anywhere in the United States.
“Keep moving on. Keep putting our message out that is desperately needed in the veterans community as a supplemental resource,” Johnson said.
Johnson’s group is seeking to raise funds to replace the lost equipment and supplies. He hopes to add more SUV’s to meet a growing veteran demands.
If you are interested go to their Facebook page.
