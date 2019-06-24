Lucky Cat Rolled Creams: Poached peach & ginger beer float

Poached peach & ginger beer float
Ingredients:
4 small peaches (about 1 pound)
4 cans ginger beer (6 cups), divided
1 pint vanilla ice cream
Directions:
Cook peaches in a large pot of boiling water 1 minute, then submerge in ice water. Slip off skins. Slice into 1/4″ wedges. Bring peaches and 3 cups ginger beer to a boil in a medium saucepan over high heat. Teduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until peaches are fork-tender, about 5 minutes. Let cool completely.
To assemble floats, divide peaches among tall glasses and pour 1 tbsp. poaching liquid over each; reserve remaining poaching liquid for another use. Top with 2 scoops of ice cream, then pour remaining 3 cups ginger beer over it.
Serve with spoons and straws. Enjoy!
