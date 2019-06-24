Lucky Cat Rolled Creams: Poached peach & ginger beer float

Cook peaches in a large pot of boiling water 1 minute, then submerge in ice water. Slip off skins. Slice into 1/4″ wedges. Bring peaches and 3 cups ginger beer to a boil in a medium saucepan over high heat. Teduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until peaches are fork-tender, about 5 minutes. Let cool completely.