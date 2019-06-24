Flags stolen from Brookwood town park

BROOKWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Flags didn’t fly during the breeze blowing through Brookwood Town Park Monday morning.
Someone stole them over the weekend, leaving only empty flag poles.
"That’s pretty tough that somebody would steal flags from around a monument like that where people are being honored for their service to their country,” Park Director Bill Squires told WBRC.
He noticed all six flags that surrounded the tank at the memorial were missing while on his way to church on Sunday.
Gregory Vaughn passes the monument often when going for walks here. The theft made him angry.
“It’s a disgrace. Stealing an American flag. I mean it doesn’t make any sense,” Vaughn said.
Video cameras showed activity inside the park just after midnight Sunday. So far, no one has been charged or identified.
“Maybe kids being kids. But stealing? If it is, we need to teach them what needs to be respected and how they flag needs to be respected,” Squires added.
Crews started replacing some of the stolen flags this afternoon. Anyone with information about the stolen flags is asked to call the Brookwood Police Department.
