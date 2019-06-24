Crazy Bill’s Fireworks teaming up with LifeSouth to host blood drives

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crazy Bill's Fireworks is teaming up with LifeSouth to host blood drives this week.
The goal is to prevent blood shortages around the Fourth of July holiday.
LifeSouth says blood donors of all types are needed, but O negative and O positive are currently in shortest supply.
The blood drives start Tuesday and go through Thursday.
Times and locations are as follows:
Tuesday, June 25
- 3062 Allison-Bonnet Memorial Drive, Bessemer, 2 - 7 p.m.
- 1104 1st Street South, Alabaster, 12 – 6 p.m.
Wednesday, June 26
- 1422 Forestdale Blvd. in Birmingham, 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- 2194 Eastern Valley Rd. in McCalla, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Thursday, June 27
- 5550 Chalkville Mountain Road in Trussville, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
- 1100 Center Point Pkwy in Birmingham, 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.
